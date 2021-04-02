WATCH: Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Virtual Discovery Ball

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on April 15, 2021.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Please join us for a virtual Discovery Ball inspired by Wilmot’s relentless pursuit of novel cancer therapies and cures.

This engaging and insightful event will showcase Wilmot’s bright minds, transformative clinical trial research, and the patients whose lives have been changed for the better.

This event will be broadcast on News 8 WROC at 7 p.m. on April 15, and live streamed on this page. It will be emceed by News 8 anchors Maureen Maguire and Adam Chodak.

Entertainment

Pauly Guglielmo

Pauly Guglielmo is the owner of two local businesses, producing delicious homemade pasta sauces under his brand, Guglielmo’s, and helping bring others’ dreams to life through his food manufacturing facility, Craft Cannery. A former radio personality, Pauly left his career in local media to pursue deeper his passion for entrepreneurship. He lives in Brighton with his wife, Ryann, and their two-year-old son, Leo.

Big Eyed Phish

Big Eyed Phish, based out of Rochester, NY, is the only regionally touring full seven-piece Dave Matthews Band (DMB) tribute band in the country. Over the last eight years, they have become a highly sought-after headlining act for festivals, resorts, casinos, and live music venues. Ben Sheridan leads the band, backed up by a great band of truly professional musicians. Big Eyed Phish has a full-time lead guitar and keyboard player, allowing them to be the only DMB tribute band able to cover the entirety of the DMB catalog.

Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He has garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music’s most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. Brickman’s first album release was “No Words” in 1995 and he has gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

Brickman and star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries including Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop, and jazz musicians. He has written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the twenty-second season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show, “The Jim Brickman Show.” New in 2020, the Brickman Bedtime Story podcast, airing every Tuesday night, can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple, Spotify, and iHeart radio. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates, Brickman is thrilled to provide this groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience to fans of all ages.

Jazmine Saunders

Jazmine Saunders is a junior at Eastman, currently studying vocal performance. The 2020-2021 William Warfield Scholarship Fund recipient, her career highlights include performance at the Young Artist Auditions, Rochester Philharmonic League; winner of the Tessa Martin Award for Female Vocalists; and grant recipient of the Friends of Eastman Opera opportunity for the Italian language program, Si Parla Si Canta, in Arona, Italy. Most recently, Jazmine was featured in Eastman Opera Theatre’s virtual performances of Our Voices and the upcoming Postcard from Morocco, to be presented later this year.

Rochester City Ballet

Rochester City Ballet’s history began in 1987 when it was founded by Timothy M. Draper as a student-based company. Upon the death of its founder in 2003, the Rochester City Ballet contracted professional dancers, achieving status as the only professional ballet company in Western New York. The company has become a nationally significant dance company and a cherished cultural institution in the Finger Lakes region. Rochester City Ballet is an eclectic and versatile company that offers something for everyone.