Editor’s note: This special will be streamed on this page at 7 p.m. Saturday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers of America is hosting its “Power of One Celebration.”

It’s a special televised event to celebrate 126 years of service and more than one million lives changed for the better, recognizing the power each person has to make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Volunteers of America (VOA) provides long-term solutions to homelessness, poverty, addiction, education and criminal behavior through more than 34 different programs and services in our community. Since 1896, VOA has touched the lives of more than 1 million people across Upstate New York – from homeless families and individuals, to frail seniors, struggling veterans, impoverished children, men and women who have been incarcerated, and those recovering from addiction.

Volunteers of America’s Power of One Celebration can be seen on WROC Channel 8 Saturday, April 23rd at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 24th at 12 p.m. It will also be available to watch on this page at the aforementioned times.

Our hosts for the night are Lynn Sullivan, VOA’s President & CEO, and News 8 Anchor Adam Chodak!