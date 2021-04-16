WATCH: VOA’s Celebration of a Million Dreams and 125 Years of Service

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on April 17.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Volunteers Of America is hosting its “A Million Dreams” virtual gala to celebrate two major milestones: 125 years of service, and more than one million lives changed for the better.

Volunteers of America (VOA) provides long-term solutions to homelessness, poverty, addiction, education and criminal behavior through more than 34 different programs and services in our community. Since 1896, VOA has touched the lives of more than 1 million people across Upstate New York – from homeless families and individuals, to frail seniors, struggling veterans, impoverished children, men and women who have been incarcerated, and those recovering from addiction.

A Million Dreams can be seen on WROC Channel 8 Saturday, April 17th at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 18th at 11:30 a.m.

Our hosts for the night are Lynn Sullivan, VOA’s President & CEO, and Norma Holland!