WATCH: Villa of Hope’s Portraits of Hope Gala 2021

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on April 24, 2021.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us Saturday for Villa of Hope’s 2021 Portraits of Hope Gala.

The gala celebrates transformation and hope and introduces some very special people who will share their stories of transformation. Representing just small number of the over 4,000 individuals and families in the past year who have been helped and supported by Villa of Hope, the Villa hopes you enjoy their stories, and are inspired to support Villa of Hope.

The Villa’s 2030 Vision is to advance human potential by transforming the social foundations of our neighbors, elevating equity and lifelong health outcomes for our community.

This event will be hosted by Villa CEO Christina Gullo and News 8 WROC anchor Adam Chodak.