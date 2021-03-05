WATCH: The American Red Cross Fire & Ice 2021 Gala From Home

Editor’s note: This even will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on March 5, 2021.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just because it’s safer to stay home right now, doesn’t mean you can’t help the American Red Cross celebrate.

The coolest gala of the becomes a red-hot television event on Friday March, 5 at 7 p.m.

News 8 WROC is proud to partner with the American Red Cross to broadcast this years Fire and Ice Gala on TV, as well as stream it online.

We’ll kick off the big event, and Red Cross Month, with the Fire & Ice silent auction online starting March 1. Then, plan your Watch Party for Friday night, March 5.

STOP whatever you’re doing now and register for the event and auction. Bidding starts on March 1.

DROP in at Black Button Distilling’s website to order your Fire & Ice signature cocktail kit (coming January 2021).

ROLL up to your nearest TV with your Fire & Ice cocktails at 7:00pm, Friday March 5 on WROCTV8.

It’s going to be 30 minutes of feel-good stories and fast-paced fun! All for an organization that’s been helping those in need for 140 years.

The American Red Cross, Greater Rochester Chapter helps over 1,100 disaster victims each year that are affected by fires, floods, tornadoes, and ice and snow emergencies. Proceeds from the Fire and Ice Gala are used to support aid in the form of emergency food, clothing, shelter, medications, mental health, etc.

Register today!