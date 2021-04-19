WATCH: Resolve Of Greater Rochester’s Resolutionary Awards Virtual Event

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page on April 20 at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for Resolve Of Greater Rochester’s Resolutionary Awards Virtual Event Tuesday morning.

Because of COVID, our annual Resolutionary Awards Breakfast will be a Virtual Event.

The Resolutionary Awards celebrate everyday heroes who cultivate change and inspire others to prevent domestic and intimate partner violence against women, men, and the LGBTQ+ community.

This event is RESOLVE’s biggest fundraiser and allows them to provide cutting edge, trauma treatment for all of their clients.

For more information, visit this website.