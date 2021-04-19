WATCH: Resolve Of Greater Rochester’s Resolutionary Awards Virtual Event

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page on April 20 at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for Resolve Of Greater Rochester’s Resolutionary Awards Virtual Event Tuesday morning.

Because of COVID, our annual Resolutionary Awards Breakfast will be a Virtual Event.

The Resolutionary Awards celebrate everyday heroes who cultivate change and inspire others to prevent domestic and intimate partner violence against women, men, and the LGBTQ+ community.

This event is RESOLVE’s biggest fundraiser and allows them to provide cutting edge, trauma treatment for all of their clients.

For more information, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

