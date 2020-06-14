FULL VIDEO: Portraits of Hope Gala, an Evening with Villa of Hope

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You are invited to attend a virtual gala!

News 8 WROC televised this year’s Portraits of Hope Gala, an Evening with Villa of Hope Saturday at 7 p.m.

The gala was hosted by Gail Morelle, and Nancy Wilkes. Also, New York State Sen. Joe Robach (R-56) received the 2020 Champion of Hope Award. Plus, Kim Sadwick, MSN, PMHNP-BC served as the Keynote Speaker.

Additional messages of hope were offered from sponsors and partners, a youth scholarship presentation and Villa program highlights.

Watch the full gala in the video player above.