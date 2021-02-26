WATCH: Highland Fest 2021, a virtual benefit for Highland Hospital

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on March 11
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for a virtual event to benefit Highland Hospital with an eclectic showcase of ROC stars, local performers, artists and an online auction of items celebrating a few of the best local businesses in Rochester!
The event will be live streamed on this page, and broadcast on WROC-TV from 7 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
It’s a great way to support the community and a community hospital. The event will include entertainment as well as short segments including patient stories, staff stories and more.
Entertainers
- Shawn Dunwoody, local artist
- Ronnie Watts, local musician
- Silver Arrow Band
- Ryan Lewis, mixologist, Kin Event Space
- Brian Geer, Magician
- SUNY Brockport’s Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble
Online auction
Everyone is welcome to register to view/bid in the online auction. No ticket or sponsorship purchase necessary.
Highland Fest T-Shirts
Designed by local artist, Shawn Dunwoody:
T-shirt quantities are limited! Get your T-shirt here.
For more information on Highland Fest 2021, visit this website.