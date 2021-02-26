WATCH: Highland Fest 2021, a virtual benefit for Highland Hospital

by: WROC Staff

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on March 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for a virtual event to benefit Highland Hospital with an eclectic showcase of ROC stars, local performers, artists and an online auction of items celebrating a few of the best local businesses in Rochester!

The event will be live streamed on this page, and broadcast on WROC-TV from 7 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

It’s a great way to support the community and a community hospital. The event will include entertainment as well as short segments including patient stories, staff stories and more.

Entertainers

  • Shawn Dunwoody, local artist
  • Ronnie Watts, local musician
  • Silver Arrow Band
  • Ryan Lewis, mixologist, Kin Event Space
  • Brian Geer, Magician
  • SUNY Brockport’s Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble

Online auction

Everyone is welcome to register to view/bid in the online auction. No ticket or sponsorship purchase necessary.  

Highland Fest T-Shirts

Designed by local artist, Shawn Dunwoody:

T-shirt quantities are limited!  Get your T-shirt here.

For more information on Highland Fest 2021, visit this website.

