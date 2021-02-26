WATCH: Highland Fest 2021, a virtual benefit for Highland Hospital

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on March 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us for a virtual event to benefit Highland Hospital with an eclectic showcase of ROC stars, local performers, artists and an online auction of items celebrating a few of the best local businesses in Rochester!

The event will be live streamed on this page, and broadcast on WROC-TV from 7 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

It’s a great way to support the community and a community hospital. The event will include entertainment as well as short segments including patient stories, staff stories and more.

Entertainers

Shawn Dunwoody, local artist

Ronnie Watts, local musician

Silver Arrow Band

Ryan Lewis, mixologist, Kin Event Space

Brian Geer, Magician

SUNY Brockport’s Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble

Online auction

Everyone is welcome to register to view/bid in the online auction. No ticket or sponsorship purchase necessary.

Highland Fest T-Shirts

Designed by local artist, Shawn Dunwoody:

T-shirt quantities are limited! Get your T-shirt here.

For more information on Highland Fest 2021, visit this website.