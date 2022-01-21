WATCH: Foodlink’s Nourishing Lives Fundraising Special

Editor’s note: This special will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on January 26.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us on Wednesday, January 26 at 7 p.m. for a special viewing of Foodlink: Nourishing Lives Fundraising Special.

Hosted by Foodlink President CEO Julia Tedesco and News 8 WROC anchor Adam Chodak, we’re pleased to bring you the story of Foodlink and how they work every day to leverage the power of food to end hunger and build healthier communities.

Tedesco will share with us a little bit about Foodlink and how the organization, with the support of hundreds of partners, nourishes our community — especially during these difficult times.

You’ll see a story about Skip – Foodlink’s distribution center manager who joined Foodlink in 2020 as a volunteer and is now a full-time Foodlink team member.

You’ll learn how Foodlink plans to expand the network of school-based pantries and hear about the launch the Foodlink Community Café where a Foodlink Career Fellowship graduate is now the café supervisor.

If you’re interested in helping, you can donate to Foodlink:

Call: 585 – 471 – 7350

Go to: https://give.foodlinkny.org/ge/nourishinglives2022

Text: Foodlink to 50155