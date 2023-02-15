Editor’s note: This special will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on February 15.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us on tonight at 7 p.m. for a special viewing of Foodlink: Nourishing Lives Fundraising Special.

Hosted by Foodlink President and CEO Julia Tedesco and News 8’s Adam Chodak, we’re pleased to bring you the story of Foodlink and how they work every day to leverage the power of food to end hunger and build healthier communities.

Tedesco will share with us a little bit about Foodlink and how the organization, with the support of hundreds of partners, nourishes our community — especially during these difficult times.

We’ll explore the Foodlink Community Kitchen and witness how the committed staff foster a child’s ability to grow and thrive.

Learn more about Foodlink’s nutrition educators and get a front row seat to one of their cooking demonstrations.

If you’re interested in helping, you can donate to Foodlink:

Call: 585 – 471 – 7350

Go to: https://give.foodlinkny.org/ge/nourishinglives2023

Text: Foodlink to 50155

Programming note: Due to tonight’s special, Wheel of Fortune will air overnight at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, February 16.