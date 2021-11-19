WATCH | Children Awaiting Parents: From Foster to Forever

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Join us Saturday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. for a Children Awaiting Parents: From Foster to Forever.

This half hour special reviews the history of the Children Awaiting Parents organization as it has grown in Rochester and the surrounding area.

Children Awaiting Parents find families for children waiting in foster care, and helps families adopt, from the first exploration to post-adoption support.

Children Awaiting Parents matches children with special needs with loving foster homes, and also provides a support network for young adults who have left forster care and need a connection.

This program presents several families who tell their own personal stories of the adoption process they experienced as well as their interaction with Children Awaiting Parents.

Interested in helping this organization? You can find more information, or donate directly, online.

This special will air on WROC-TV at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will also be live streamed on this page at that time.