WATCH: Alzheimer’s Association Jubilee 2021

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 28: In this handout image provided by the Volvo Ocean Race, first sighting of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet during sunrise, 100nm from the finish line during the finish of Leg 4 from Sanya to Auckland, New Zealand. The Volvo Ocean Race 2014-15 is the 12th running of this ocean marathon. Starting from Alicante in Spain on October 04, 2014, the route, spanning some 39,379 nautical miles, visits 11 ports in eleven countries (Spain, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, China, New Zealand, Brazil, United States, Portugal, France, The Netherlands and Sweden) over nine months. The Volvo Ocean Race is the world’s premier ocean yacht race for professional racing crews. (Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on June 17.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC is proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Jubilee 2021!

This event will air on WROC-TV and be live streamed on this page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. It will be hosted by News 8 WROC Anchor Maureen McGuire and Teresa Galbier, President and CEO, Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter

During the Alzheimer’s Association’s Jubilee 2021, you’ll meet the people affected by Alzheimer’s; the patients and their families, the caregivers, plus the doctors and researchers dealing with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a partner on the journey for those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and for those who care about them. We truly believe that there are ways to live a good life with dementia with the proper care and support.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world leader in care, support, advocacy and research. The team of staff and volunteers offer valuable programs for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, their care partners and teams and the professionals providing care and support working in community based and long-term care settings.