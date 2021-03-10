One year later: 365 days after Monroe County’s 1st coronavirus case, local leaders reflect

Editor’s note: This event will be live streamed on this page Thursday at 5 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some days it feels like it’s been the longest year ever of our lives. Other days, it feels like it was only yesterday the pandemic was beginning.

Thursday marks exactly one year since Monroe County’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus. While much was unknown then, we know well what happened in the days, weeks, and months to follow.

To commemorate the past year and all its difficulties, News 8 WROC is hosting a special town hall event Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Local leaders joining the program to discuss the past calendar year will include Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, Dr. Ann Falsey of University of Rochester Medical Center, Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry, and more community members.