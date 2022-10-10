ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Adam Chodak, News 8 evening anchor and managing editor, received an Emmy award at Saturday night’s 65th New York Emmy Awards in New York City.

Chodak won in the category of Talent: Commentary/Editorialist. The award recognizes his Friday night commentaries that he began in March 2020.

Chodak received this same award last year — the same year News 8 picked up an Emmy for best newscast in a medium-sized market.

“I likely wouldn’t have started and definitely wouldn’t have continued these thoughts without the support of my station and General Manager Wendy Bello,” Chodak said. “The support of the community that apparently enjoys what often are just simple words of encouragement also gave me what I needed to keep creating them.”

