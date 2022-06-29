ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Longtime News 8 WROC anchor Mark Gruba is leaving the network after more than 10 years, signing off on Wednesday’s noon broadcast.

Mark, originally from New Jersey, spent a decade hosting the network’s morning show at 5 and 6 a.m. Mark’s ability to share compelling stories over the air with an uplifting spirit and relentless attention to detail placed him at the heart of those around him and the City of Rochester.

With his voice engraved in the forever history of News 8, Mark departs from the station he joined in 2011 with plans to spend time with his wife Dawn and three children Holly, Drew and Ashley.

Thank you for all of the memories you leave behind and the stories you told.

The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Mark Gruba.