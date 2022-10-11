ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters is leaving the network after nearly two years of fulfilling memories and laughs, signing off on Tuesday’s noon broadcast.

Ally, originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, began her career as a journalist at the University of Missouri where she graduated from in 2018. After three years in Wisconsin at WAOW, Ally joined the News 8 team in April of 2021 as a reporter and anchor.

From covering hard news angles in the City of Rochester and abroad to eventually becoming the face of the station’s morning show, Ally never failed to tell a story without a truly compassionate attention to detail for the lives of those who make up our community and viewers.

As she moves onward to new challenges back in her home state, Ally’s determination to capture people’s hearts with a go-for-it attitude will continue to move others.

Thank you for all of the memories you leave behind and the stories you told.

The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.