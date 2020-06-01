Unrest in Rochester Town Hall: Watch live tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This town hall event will be live streamed on this page at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 will host a special town hall event on the unrest in Rochester in the aftermath of the events that transpired this past weekend.

You can watch this town hall on TV at 5:30 p.m. on News 8 WROC, or right here on this page.

Guests will include Danielle Ponder, from the public defender’s office, Ken Morris, Jr., the great, great, great grandson of Frederick Douglass and head of the Frederick Douglass Family Initiative, DJ Reign with WDKX, Locus Club President Mike Mazzeo, Pastor Marlowe Washington and Dr. Cephas Archie, Chief Equity Officer for the City of Rochester.

This town hall follows an eventful weekend in Rochester. A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

Monday, the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early due to a planned rally in the vicinity of the facility.

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(Viewer submitted photo)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(News 8 WROC photo/Jay Gardener)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

(News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)

(News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC Photo/Josh Navarro)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/(News 8 WROC photo/Ben Densieski))

(Viewer submitted photo)

(Viewer submitted photo)

(Viewer submitted photo)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

(News 8 WROC photo/Kayla Green)

Check back with News 8 WROC at 5:30 for the live stream of this town hall.