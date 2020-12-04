Best Buddies of Western New York: 2020 Champions of the Year virtual gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Through raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies, our Champions will generate countless opportunities for friendships, jobs, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

At the campaign’s conclusion, we will join together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments, honor the Champions’ collective impact, and name the ultimate Champion of the Year!

Help us continue to provide these meaningful opportunities to people with IDD by supporting a Champion’s campaign, purchasing tickets, becoming a corporate sponsor, or making a general donation to the cause. We hope you’ll join us in this global movement!

For more information on how you can contribute, visit this website.