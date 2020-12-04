Best Buddies of Western New York: 2020 Champions of the Year virtual gala

News 8 Specials

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Through raising funds and awareness for Best Buddies, our Champions will generate countless opportunities for friendships, jobs, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

At the campaign’s conclusion, we will join together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments, honor the Champions’ collective impact, and name the ultimate Champion of the Year!

Help us continue to provide these meaningful opportunities to people with IDD by supporting a Champion’s campaign, purchasing tickets, becoming a corporate sponsor, or making a general donation to the cause. We hope you’ll join us in this global movement!

For more information on how you can contribute, visit this website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss