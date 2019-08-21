News 8 Celebrates Victoria and Nuna!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Today New 8 Celebrates a few birthdays.

We wish a happy birthday to Victoria. A photo was sent in with the message “60 never looked so good,” with love from Ina.

And a very happy birthday goes out to Nuna. Aphoto was sent in by her mommy, daddy, and family. Happy birthday!

We’d like to celebrate your anniversaries, birthdays, and special events.

“News 8 Celebrates” will air every weekday morning. Send a picture and information about the well-wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least a day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day on air and online!