News 8 Celebrates July 5 Birthdays!

News 8 Celebrates
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday July 5, 2019 News 8 Celebrates a happy 15th birthday to Shamir Caruthers, with love from mom, Dad, Chris, Quinton, Donnell, Brandon and Dontay.

And a happy 63rd birthday to Sandra, with love from your sons Brian, James, and Terrance.

We’d like to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events.

News 8 Celebrates airs every weekday morning between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Send a photo and information about the well wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least one day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day on air and online!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss