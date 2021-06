We continue to climb in the temperature department today with a warm start, in the 60s. Afternoon highs finish in the 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A large area of rain that is moving into Ohio will pass just by to the north this afternoon and evening. An isolated shower could scrape off this system and graze Western New York, but much of the day will be dry.

We will watch the rain move over Lake Ontario overnight and we will have a threat for showers Saturday morning. Rain moves through sometime between 4am-9am. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and climb up into the lower 80s by the afternoon. We will solidly be in the warm air Saturday and beyond. Humidity starts to creep up as well heading into Sunday. This will justify calling for an isolated rain chance for both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday likely being the second 90° day in 2021.