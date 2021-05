The sun came up at 6:01 am and we are seeing a good amount of blue on this Monday morning! Temperatures are comfortably in the lower 50s. Clouds increase later this morning and rain showers move through this afternoon and evening along the front edge of a large and broad low-pressure system. Not a lot of forcing is in place from a weaker jet stream, so only a few light passing showers are expected this afternoon and evening. Enough warm air is in place to get some in the Finger Lakes up to the lower 70s while a lake breeze keeps those along Lake Ontario in the 50s and 60s.

A few scattered showers last overnight and taper off Tuesday morning. It will be a similar day temperature-wise with 70s in the Finger Lakes and closer north into Rochester. The storm system will be moving into southern Ontario Tuesday afternoon and it may allow for a brief window of clearing skies and increasing instability. That means we could see a few showers and storms, a few of which may be strong. The best chance for strong storms will be across the Southern Tier and eastern Finger Lakes.