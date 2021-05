*The above forecast is from News 8 at Sunrise. Get the latest updated extended forecast on CBS at Noon, right after "The Price is Right!"*

A cold start will be the trend this week and today is no different with temperatures starting in the 40s and 30s. Most areas saw somewhere between a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain Sunday afternoon and that storm system is making its final exit as clouds clear and the sun emerges. That should help temperatures climb to the upper 50s. An isolated shower may form along a lake breeze, but most will remain dry. Skies stay clear overnight and numbers drop into the lower 30s with some patchy frost possible early Tuesday morning.