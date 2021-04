ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) - New York State lawmakers have visited several "green" initiatives this session including legislation requiring new cars sold from the year 2035 forward to be electric.

That bill heads to the Governor next after passing through the legislature this week. Senator Pete Harckham who sponsors the EV bill says California has passed a similar measure. "The thought was, they're the number one auto market, we're the number four auto market. So, the more states do this the more certainty it gives to the marketplace both in terms of the auto industry and of the electric charging industry," Harckham said.