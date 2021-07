ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is "reviewing the CDC's new recommendations" on masking.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans who live in areas with “substantial and high” virus transmission should wear masks in indoor public spaces in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The CDC also stated that this fall in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools, everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.