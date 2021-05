Rain showers are taking over Western New York this morning. Expect to be socked in for most of the day as a large and broad low pressure system moves through Pennsylvania. We are on the north side of this system, where some of the heaviest rain is expected.

Moderate rain lasts through the evening commute and carries us into the overnight. Temperatures are running well below average, nearly 30° colder than a normal late May afternoon. We are also hovering around record low maximum temperatures. The wind isn't making things any better as Gusts will run 20-30 mph, and it will feel like the upper 30s at times.