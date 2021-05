LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York voters say that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign however in voters' early thoughts on the 2022 Gubernatorial Race, Cuomo didn't do as well as Attorney General Letitia James or an "unnamed Democrat."

According to the latest Siena Poll, voters now say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign by a 49-41% margin, compared to a 51-37% majority who said he should not resign last month.