Noon Update: Temperatures are rising into the upper 70s and the sun is starting to emerge for some this afternoon. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred is moving out which means lingering clouds and lots of humidity, but a lot less rain. It will take time for any major flooding to creeks/rivers to recede but the threat for any additional flooding remains very low. Areas that were hit hardest from the flooding are still cleaning up the mess.