Mixed skies will give way to afternoon scattered showers today as a potent shortwave rotates through the area. This will carry some very cold air aloft, allowing some graupel and even wet snowflakes to mix in across higher elevations into Tuesday night. Definitely not the most pleasant forecast now that we're getting into the middle part of May. Thankfully, it's about to get noticeably better.

A gradual moderating trends will build from there. Temperatures will climb with each passing day through the remainder of the workweek as sunshine returns by Wednesday. This will set the stage for what appears to be a major pattern shift that will allow a more long term period of spring warmth to establish itself across WNY.