News 8 Celebrates for July 16, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today we wish a happy birthday to Lilliana. A photo was sent in with the message “Happy first birthday to the happiest baby ever! Love, mommy, daddy, Joey and Gigi”

We’d like to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events. News 8 Celebrates airs every weekday morning between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Send a photo and information about the well wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least one day in advance.We look forward to sharing your special day on air and online!