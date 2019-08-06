News 8 Celebrates for August 6, 2019

News 8 Celebrates

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —  Today News 8 Celebrates a few birthdays.

Happy second birthday to Allegra and Olivia! Their nana and pop pop ent us a photo to celebrate the occasion. Happy birthday!

And a very happy birthday goes out to River this morning who turns 3 years old today! River’s G-ma sent in a photo “with love.” Happy birthday!

We’d like to celebrate your anniversaries, birthdays, and special events.

“News 8 Celebrates” will air every weekday morning. Send a picture and information about the well-wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least a day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day on air and online!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss