News 8 Celebrates ‘coolest kid ever’

News 8 Celebrates

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Today News 8 Celebrates a birthday.

Happy birthday to Ernie, whose family sent in a photo with a message that said “To the coolest kid ever, happy 10th birthday Ernie! Love great-grandpa, grandma, Alex and Meg!”

And happy birthday Ernie from all of us at News 8 WROC.

We’d like to celebrate your anniversaries, birthdays, and special events.

“News 8 Celebrates” will air every weekday morning. Send a picture and information about the well-wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least a day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day on air and online!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss