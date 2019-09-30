News 8 Celebrates Autumn and Lamar!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Today we wish a happy birthday to Autumn.

A photo was sent in with the message “Look who is turning five today! Love, grandma lane.” Happy birthday!

We also want to wish a very happy birthday to Lamar. Today is his ninth birthday. A photo was sent in with love from his mom.

We’d like to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events.

“News 8 Celebrates” will air every weekday morning. Send a picture and information about the well-wishes to news8sunrise@wroctv.com at least a day in advance.

We look forward to sharing your special day on air!