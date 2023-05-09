NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2022, Parks and Trails New York along with the Erie Canalway Corporation partnered up to create the Empire Trail Towns program. The program is designed to highlight cities, towns and villages along the canal that are investing in drawing those traveling the Empire State Trail into their communities.

Brockport in Monroe County was selected as the pilot city in 2022, and now the three more have been provisionally selected. Including Rome, Lockport, and in our area Newark.

“They really showed that their community is extremely invested and improving and making the trail user experience the best it can be. So we’re really looking forward to working with them this year,” said Erica Schneider, a Greenway Program Associate with Parks and Trails New York.

According to the Parks and Trails New York website, the process to go from a provisional trail town to a certified one takes about 9 months:

Over the next 9 months, the provisional Trail Towns will work with PTNY to develop a network of local partners committed to the Trail Town initiative, conduct research and assessment, develop promotional resources and strategies, and create and adopt an action agenda to guide future Trail Town work… Parks and Trails New York

Mayor and Newark native Jonathan Taylor is one of many who is ecstatic for the designation.

“We’re really excited. We’re really proud of the canal and everything it brings to the community, and this is one more step towards building our economy and drawing more people into our community,” said Mayor Taylor.

Taylor has been Mayor since 2014 and helped lead the revitalization of downtown, a driving factor in Newark becoming a trail town.

“It makes it more exciting for the people coming through to have something to stop at and some to see and now that it’s getting all cleaned up and fixed up,” said Debbie Doren, the co-owner of Grind On in Newark.

While Grind On has been open since 2020, other businesses are a bit newer like E-Bike 315 which opened more than a week ago. Owners Trish and Dan say that in part the new designation, and a grandchild encouraged them to open in Newark.

“In Florida we ran an electric bike shop and rented bikes for the beach. It was pretty good and so now we’re here,” said Trish Woodard-Gardner, co-owner of E-Bike 315. “We have the empire trail, [and] they’ve done so much work on our canal and it’s just a great time to get started with this.”

So whether you’re hiking, biking, or even boating down the Erie Canal, you can be sure that Newark, one of the newest trail towns, is here to welcome you to open arms this summer season.