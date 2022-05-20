NEWARK, N.Y. (WWROC) — Three people have been arrested and there’s a warrant out for a fourth in connection to a video clip online that showed a group of people beating up a teenager, according to officials from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office, two 18-year-olds and two juveniles worked together to assault and rob a juvenile. Police say they attacked him, took his shoes and his mobile phone.

According to the Wayne County Sherrif’s Office:

Jordan Drechsler, 18 of Newar, is charged with fourth-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on appearance tickets and is due to appear in Village of Newark Court at a later date.

Thomas Eaves, 18 of Geneva, has not yet been arrested, but a warrant has been issued for the charges of second-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and petit larceny.

Two juveniles — one from Canandaigua and one from Rochester — were charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, and third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and petit larceny.

Officials said it’s possible more arrests could be made in connection to the incident.

Shannon Davenport told News 8 on Wednesday that her autistic son was beaten up in Newark last week.

The video clip posted online appears to show a group of people beating her 16-year-old son Caleb on a canal path in the village as he waited for her to pick him up.

While Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said this attack was the only reported incident along the canal path in the Newark area.

Davenport says they stole his sneakers and cell phone, and left him unconscious on the trail.

The mother said a man found Caleb on the trail and called 911. The beating was so bad, that he had to be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for a concussion.

“[Caleb] is autistic and he has an intellectual disability and has a very apparent speech impediment,” she said. “So these kids knew this about him, and they still proceeded to attack him violently.”

Caleb is at home now, still healing.

Davenport feels the video posted by the bullies has had the opposite effect— leading to an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe campaign to raise $250 so Caleb could get a new phone and new shoes has already surpassed 3,000. Concerned Wayne County residents have also donated clothing and meals to the family.

Davenport says Caleb is not alone. She says this group of attackers seeks out disabled people and beats them, then post videos of their attacks online on TikTok and Snapchat.