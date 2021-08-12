YWCA CEO speaks out about Cuomo

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Along with many other local leaders, Dianne Stancato, the CEO of the YWCA, is speaking out about Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The YWCA is designed to empower women and promote justice for everyone.

“What it did, I think, is it sent a positive message to survivors which is you’re not alone. You are being heard. Things are being investigated, and there are consequences. I think it gives us some hope that, maybe, finally, we’re getting that message out there that we deserve. All of us, there are bad actors that are female. I mean I’m not just talking about male harassment, male to female. There have been female to male as well, so saying to everyone out there that there will be consequences to your actions. And to those that work in those environments, you don’t have to. You have a right to work in a safe, comfortable, and non-toxic environment.”

— Diane Stancato, CEO

Stancato said it is a proud moment for women to see Kathy Hochul become the first female governor in New York history, but it’s a situation that comes from terrible circumstances.

The YWCA offers crisis services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault as well as sexual harassment training. You can find more information on those services available on their website.