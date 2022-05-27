ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that New Yorkers will have the option to choose “X” as gender on their driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at all Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices statewide.

This change is being implemented in accordance with the State’s Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on June 24.

This legislation provides expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers. It will now be easier for people to change their names, change their sex designation, and change their birth certificates to reflect their identity, says Hochul.

New Yorkers who have an existing driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID will have the option to change the gender marker on their photo ID from “M” or “F” to “X”, and those who are applying for an NYS photo ID for the first time will also have the option to choose “X”. This can be done by completing the Application for Permit Driver License or Non-Driver ID Card. Customers who do not want to visit a DMV office to change their existing ID document can change their gender designation through an online transaction beginning in July, according to Hochul.

This advancement comes as part of what Hochul has fought for and secured for LGBTQ+ in the Enacted Fiscal Year 2023 State Budget. The Budget includes $13.5 million for the Department of Health to support the LGBTQ+ community and more than doubles annual LGBTQ+ Health and Human Services funding according to Hochul.