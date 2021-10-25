Woman stabbed to death, found on front lawn of Long Island home: police

A blurred police car in the background behind crime scene tape.

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police found a woman fatally stabbed on the front lawn of her home on Long Island Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday.

A 911 caller reported an injured woman at a home on Harford Drive in Coram around 4:45 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene to find Meghan Kiefer, 27, with multiple stab wounds lying on her front lawn, according to authorities.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.