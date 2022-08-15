CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday.

The woman received services in a salon on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 and refused to pay, according to police. When a 59-year-old worker prevented her from leaving, she punched him in the head multiple times, authorities said.

The suspect took off, leaving the victim with swelling and bruising to his face. He was taken by EMS to a hospital for treatment, where he was last reported by officials to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

