Woman helped thwart scammer preying on elderly in New York

SEAFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island woman is being praised by police after she helped them catch an alleged scammer seeking to prey on the elderly.

Newsday reports the 73-year-old woman received a call Thursday from a man pretending to be her grandson and saying he’d been charged with driving under the influence and needed cash to post bail.

The woman, a retired police dispatcher, knew it was a scam since her grandchildren are too young to drive, but she played along with the ruse and contacted Nassau County police.

They arrived and hid inside, and when a man arrived to collect the money, they tackled him in her front yard and arrested him.