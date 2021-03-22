WNY native’s escape from prison in Dannemora, NY detailed in new documentary

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new documentary airing Sunday is telling the story of one of New York’s most infamous prison escapes.

Back in 2015, Tonawanda native Richard Matt, along with fellow inmate David Sweat broke out of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

Sweat was eventually captured and Matt was shot and killed while on the run.

The HLN series “How it Really Happened” is taking an up-close look at the escape.

It features Matt’s daughter Jamie Scalise, who wrote a book about her relationship with her dad.

“Just doing that alone, even if we never published it was … its like you can breath … it was the skeleton in the closet. It’s something, you don’t talk about this. No one knows. Very little people in my life growing up knew my father was. My name was changed as a young girl back to my mom’s maiden name. So I grew up with Richard Matt being a secret that you don’t tell anybody.”

— Jamie Scalise, Daughter of Richard Matt

The HLN special airs Sunday night at 9 p.m.