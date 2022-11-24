ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was sold in the Village of Arcade.

The ticket was purchased at Arcade Market Place on Main Street in the village. According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

This news comes after a winning ticket was sold at a Wegmans in Webster. The sold ticket was worth $6,444. Before that, a second-prize winning ticket was sold in Rochester worth over $24,000.