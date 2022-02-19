ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At this point in the pandemic medical researchers and doctors are trying to understand what’s keeping some parents from getting their child vaccinated.

A new study by researchers with the insurance marketplace platform Quote Wizard found five reasons why parents are still holding back on getting their kids vaccinated. Data from the department of health shows 75% of eligible New Yorkers are vaccinated, but that number drops significantly when you get to the 5-17 age group.

A yearlong research project led by Nick VinZant of Quote Wizard discovered 57% of parents across New York have not gotten their kids vaccinated due to concerns of side effects. The second highest category was waiting to see if the Covid vaccine is safe.

“People really have not changed their minds,” VinZant said. “I think the early politicizing of the vaccines and of coronavirus in general set people in stone on what they believed. They either trusted vaccines or they didn’t.”

Over 16 million people around New York have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. Serious side effects are very rare from all Covid-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. Dr. Steven Schulz, a pediatric medical director for Rochester Regional Health, explained children should still be vaccinated to keep the entire household protected.

“Vaccines reduce rates of hospitalizations, rates of multi-system inflammatory of children and other severe complications from Covid,” Dr. Schulz explained. “The hard part is there’s really nothing that says you’re going to be one of those kids that has problems or be fine.”

“We essentially found people have been overly worried about something from a statistical standpoint that doesn’t really exist,” VinZant added.

Data from the department of health shows minors in the Finger Lakes Region make up the lowest age group amongst those who are fully vaccinated. We spoke to parents who explained to us how they came to the decisions to vaccinate their children.

“My husband is actually an emergency doctor and so he saw a lot of things in the hospital,” Mandy Raville, a mother of two, told us. “So, we just chose to vaccinate to give us an extra layer of protection.”

“I have serious medical conditions so I think mostly it was a good idea to get them vaccinated in terms so I don’t get anything,” Michelle McCoy, who has two kids, also said. “Keeping them safe in school and a lot of stuff was easier for them to do.”

If you ever talk with someone you know who is still skeptical about getting the vaccine, doctors advise you take time to listen to their concerns and not shame them for it. Then guide them to talk with their doctor and factual scientific research to show the vaccines work. In other areas of the study, 33% of New Yorkers don’t trust the vaccine at all while 24% don’t believe children need to get it.