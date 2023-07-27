ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Wegmans store will be opening in New York City this upcoming fall!

According to Wegmans, the new store will be located in the district of lower Manhattan. The new 87,000-square-foot location will be open on the morning of October 18 at 9 a.m.

Over 600 employees have been hired to work at the new store — and the new manager is excited for people in Manhattan to experience Wegmans.

“We know our customers can’t wait to come see what we have in store and our employees have been training, in some cases, for over a year to get ready for this day,” said manager Matt Dailor. “Wegmans is a celebration of food and people, and we can’t wait to open the doors on October 18 to our community here in the east village.”

This will be the second Wegmans store that is open in New York City. The first is the Wegmans in Brooklyn which opened in 2019.