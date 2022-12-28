ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine projects and one person in New York is being recognized with the 2022 New York State Preservation Awards — including one project located in Wayne County, Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday.

The awards were first created in 1980 and are handed out to individuals and organizations focusing on protecting and revitalizing cultural and historic resources.

The Historic Bridge Rehabilitation Projects in Wayne and Wyoming County are some of the recipients of the award — specifically, these projects won the Excellence in Historic Preservation Consultation award.

The projects are collaborative efforts to revive historic bridges in Wyoming and Wayne counties. One of the bridges that the project has impacted was the Quaker/O’Neill Road Bridge in Macedon over the Erie Canal.

“Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past,” said Gov. Hochul. “I congratulate this year’s recipients on their efforts to capitalize on our historic and cultural resources to build a brighter future for our state.”

A full list of all the recipients of this year’s preservation awards can be found here.