WATCH LIVE: Nik Wallenda walks high wire above D’Youville College in Buffalo

New York State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nik Wallenda, the world-renowned daredevil known for his high-wire stunts, will be walking above D’Youville College in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon.

MORE | Previewing Nik Wallenda’s high-wire walk over D’Youville College

Our coverage begins at 3 p.m., while the stunt will take place at 3:30 p.m.

MORE | The tight rope goes up at D’Youville ahead of Thursday’s Wallenda walk

HOW TO WATCH | Nik Wallenda’s 320-foot high-wire walk Thursday at D’Youville

LOOK BACK | Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across Niagara Falls in 2012

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss