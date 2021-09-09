WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul welcomes new Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin at swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m.

Editor’s note: This ceremony will be live streamed on this page at 9 a.m. EDT.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — New York’s new lieutenant governor, State Sen. Brian Benjamin, was sworn into his new role Thursday morning,

Lt. Gov Benjamin was joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul, elected officials and community members.

Last month, Hochul introduced state the New York State Senator as her choice for lieutenant governor in the his district of Harlem, where the two promised to work together to address the ongoing pandemic and get COVID-19 relief into New Yorkers’ pockets.

The governor said New York will hold a special election in November to fill Benjamin’s state Senate seat in Harlem. Democrats are expected to keep their supermajority in the state Senate.

Benjamin, 44, was born in Harlem Hospital and grew up in Harlem as the son of Caribbean immigrants. He earned his master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School. As a state lawmaker, he has focused on criminal justice reform, recently helping push through a law to criminalize the use of police chokeholds that result in injury or death.

While the role of lieutenant governor in New York is largely ceremonial, Hochul was the second person with the job in 13 years to become governor following a resignation.

Hochul stressed that Benjamin will serve as her “partner” and that they’ll “work side-by-side in the trenches.”

Benjamin vowed to raise support for the new administration’s policies statewide and focus on issues from homelessness to gun violence.

Benjamin’s New York City roots could help drive support for Hochul. The city makes up more than a third of the state’s 13.4 million registered voters. And Benjamin’s legislative record could help her make inroads with the party’s progressive wing, which could be crucial in a primary.

Benjamin unsuccessfully ran for New York City comptroller this year. He serves as senior assistant majority leader in the Senate and chair of the budget and revenue committee.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.