WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The governor reported 34 new COVID-19 deaths statewide Tuesday, adding that 61,303 vaccine doses were administered throughout New York over the 24 hours prior.

“New Yorkers have made tremendous progress in the fight against COVID, but make no mistake – our work is not done,” Gov. Hochul said. “We all remember the spike in infections last winter and it’s now on all of us to ensure it doesn’t happen again. As we move towards colder months and more opportunities for people to gather indoors, the vaccine has become even more important. There’s no reason to wait — it’s free, it’s available and it’s the right thing to do, so get your shot today.”

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 92,974

– 92,974 Total Positive – 2,203

– 2,203 Percent Positive – 2.37%

– 2.37% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.09%

– 2.09% Patient Hospitalization – 2044 (0)

– 2044 (0) Patients Newly Admitted – 204

– 204 Patients in ICU – 454 (-7)

– 454 (-7) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 256 (+4)

– 256 (+4) Total Discharges – 207,158 (+156)

– 207,158 (+156) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34

– 34 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,411 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 45,411 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,845 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 57,845 Total vaccine doses administered – 26,744,310

– 26,744,310 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 61,303

– 61,303 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 390,180

– 390,180 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.1%

– 76.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8

– 86.8 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.2%

– 78.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.0%

– 71.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.4%

– 64.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 23, 2021 Sunday, October 24, 2021 Monday, October 25, 2021 Capital Region 3.64% 3.67% 3.64% Central New York 4.35% 4.24% 4.26% Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.40% 4.43% Long Island 2.18% 2.19% 2.16% Mid-Hudson 1.95% 1.91% 1.90% Mohawk Valley 4.02% 3.95% 3.85% New York City 1.06% 1.05% 1.00% North Country 4.88% 4.78% 4.81% Southern Tier 3.08% 3.03% 3.06% Western New York 4.46% 4.48% 4.65% Statewide 2.12% 2.10% 2.09%

