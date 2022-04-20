Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning from the CNY Biotech Accelerator and Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

The governor is expected to provide an update on the state’s indoor mask mandate for public transportation, which remains in effect while the federal government will no longer enforce it, pending an appeal of a recent federal judge’s ruling in Florida.

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, was as follows:

Cases Per 100k – 23.77

– 23.77 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71

– 30.71 Test Results Reported – 70,118

– 70,118 Total Positive – 4,646

4,646 Percent Positive – 6.18%**

6.18%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%

– 5.33% Patient Hospitalization – 1,357

– 1,357 Patients Newly Admitted – 790*

– 790* Patients in ICU – 170

– 170 Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64

– 64 Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)

– 293,712 (+583) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48

– 48 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315

– 55,315 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092

– 38,028,092 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,761

– 21,761 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 205,061

– 205,061 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%

– 83.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%

– 86.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%

– 89.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:

REGION Saturday, April 16, 2022 Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Capital Region 29.11 29.49 30.13 Central New York 54.07 53.50 52.91 Finger Lakes 34.12 35.12 35.95 Long Island 29.66 29.60 30.93 Mid-Hudson 25.56 25.98 26.48 Mohawk Valley 44.33 45.30 45.63 New York City 26.71 26.54 27.32 North Country 26.90 27.69 28.20 Southern Tier 40.26 40.26 40.15 Western New York 30.38 31.85 32.62 Statewide 29.82 29.99 30.71

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.