SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to host a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning from the CNY Biotech Accelerator and Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
The governor is expected to provide an update on the state’s indoor mask mandate for public transportation, which remains in effect while the federal government will no longer enforce it, pending an appeal of a recent federal judge’s ruling in Florida.
Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, was as follows:
- Cases Per 100k – 23.77
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 30.71
- Test Results Reported – 70,118
- Total Positive – 4,646
- Percent Positive – 6.18%**
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.33%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,357
- Patients Newly Admitted – 790*
- Patients in ICU – 170
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 64
- Total Discharges – 293,712 (+583)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,315
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,573
- Total vaccine doses administered – 38,028,092
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,761
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 205,061
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows **:
|REGION
|Saturday, April 16, 2022
|Sunday, April 17, 2022
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|Capital Region
|29.11
|29.49
|30.13
|Central New York
|54.07
|53.50
|52.91
|Finger Lakes
|34.12
|35.12
|35.95
|Long Island
|29.66
|29.60
|30.93
|Mid-Hudson
|25.56
|25.98
|26.48
|Mohawk Valley
|44.33
|45.30
|45.63
|New York City
|26.71
|26.54
|27.32
|North Country
|26.90
|27.69
|28.20
|Southern Tier
|40.26
|40.26
|40.15
|Western New York
|30.38
|31.85
|32.62
|Statewide
|29.82
|29.99
|30.71
