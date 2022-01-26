Gov. Hochul holds first Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns meeting

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns Wednesday morning.

According to the governor’s office, the initiative was created to bring together law enforcement members in with the goal of addressing public safety and illegal gun trafficking.

“We have a moral obligation to do everything we can to fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets,” Gov. Hochul said. “Too many lives have been lost because of illegal firearms that should never have been on our streets. By convening law enforcement officials from across the region, we can share intelligence and strategies that stem the flow of illegal guns and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The launch of Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns was first announced in the governor’s state of address.

